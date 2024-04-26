Hallmark Star Patti Murin to Play June Carter Cash in New Stage Musical!

Patti Murin is heading back to the stage!

The 43-year-old actress, who you might recognize from her appearances in Hallmark Channel movies like Love on Iceland and In Merry Measure, will play June Carter Cash in the new musical The Ballad of Johnny and June.

Some of Patti‘s previous musical roles include Princess Anna in Broadway’s Frozen and the title role in Lysistrata Jones.

Patti will star alongside Christopher Ryan Grant as Johnny Cash and Van Hughes and Van Hughes as John Carter Cash.

“Told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical covers it all: Johnny and June’s childhoods, their 1956 meeting at the Grand Ole Opry, the storied on-stage proposal in 1968, and the soaring highs and whiplash lows of fame, life on the road, addiction, arrests, controversies, marriage, family and devotion,” the official synopsis reads.

“I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I’ve Been Everywhere” are some of the songs featured in the musical.

Performances begin at the La Jolla Playhouse, located about two hours south of Los Angeles, on May 28. The limited run will end on July 7. Tickets are on sale now!