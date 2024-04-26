'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' Lyrics: Taylor Swift's Song Meaning Revealed

Taylor Swift is singing about her broken heart on the new album The Tortured Poets Department, including how she’s not letting her sadness bring her down.

The song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” is an upbeat track that seemingly shows how Taylor was able to continue her life after a breakup without letting anything stop her.

Taylor sings in the chorus, “I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day / I’m so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague / I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art / You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart.”

So what’s the song really about?

Keep reading to find out more…

Fans think that Taylor is referring to her breakup with Joe Alwyn and how she continued with her Eras Tour shows despite going through a breakup.

She sings in the song, “All the piеces of me shatterеd as the crowd was chanting, ‘More’ / I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’ / I was hittin’ my marks / ‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart.”

Taylor‘s relationship with Joe ended in April 2023, just weeks after she began the tour. The lyric video even includes footage from the show!

Read more about all of the songs on the new album!

Listen to the song below and download the album now on iTunes or Amazon Music.

Read the lyrics below!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.