Is Josh O'Connor Single or Dating Anyone? He Was Once Linked to a Famous Actor's Sister!

Josh O’Connor is already an Emmy-winning actor, but he’s never quite been in the spotlight in the way he is right now thanks to his role in Challengers.

The 33-year-old actor is starring as Patrick Zweig in the new tennis movie, which is expected to debut at the top of the box office chart.

With the newfound interest in Josh‘s life, fans will be wondering if he’s dating anyone right now.

While Josh had a crush on FKA twigs when they were schoolmates together, they never actually dated and he admitted to GQ that he wasn’t sure if she knew who he was.

Josh did have a public relationship a few years back though. He previously dated Margot Hauer-King, the sister of The Little Mermaid actor Jonah Hauer-King. After he shared their first photo together on social media back in 2019, a source told Daily Mail, “He’s a very private guy, so this is a big deal. It’s serious. He’s found the one.”

It’s unclear if Josh and Margot are still together right now, or if he’s single.

It’s safe to say that Josh is going to remain private when it comes to his personal life. After his experience with fame from his role on The Crown, he said, “It was a f*****-up time. I found it so impactful, people stopping me. You want to be in stuff that’s successful and seen, but I think sometimes we underestimate how powerful even a slight loss of anonymity can be.”

Browse through the gallery for photos of Josh and Margot…