Is Mike Faist Single or Dating Anyone? He Was Previously Public with One Ex-Girlfriend

Mike Faist is about to become an even bigger star thanks to his role as Art Donaldson in the new movie Challengers, so fans are likely going to search for more info about his personal life.

The 32-year-old actor got his start on Broadway as a member of the original cast of Newsies and later the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen. He earned a Tony nomination for playing Connor Murphy in the acclaimed musical.

Mike had his first major on-screen role in the West Side Story remake and also starred in the Prime Video series Panic. Now, he’s in the spotlight thanks to Challengers.

While Mike used to be active on social media and publicly shared details about a previous relationship, that has changed in recent years.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t go on the internet, I don’t have social media,” Mike told IndieWire. “I do a self-preservation thing, because … I think I learned my lesson a long time ago doing Dear Evan Hansen of just not paying attention to any of those things. You [can] read into anything, but then at the end of the day, you have to go into the show that night and do it. A big part of what I do, or at least what I think works for me, is just protecting that head space and not paying attention to all of it, being just blindly ignorant to it all. I have to yell at my friends and family, ‘Don’t tell me anything. Stop contacting me about this. Please don’t.’”

So, is Mike dating anyone right now? That isn’t clear and his relationship status is currently unknown.

We do know that Mike used to be in a relationship with Broadway actress and choreographer Tilly Evans-Krueger.

They used to share photos together on social media and she was his date to the Tony Awards when he was nominated for Dear Evan Hansen. See photos of them together in the gallery!

Read all about how the three-way scene in Challengers was filmed.