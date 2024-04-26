Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Relationship Update: Insider Reveals Where They Stand (There's Talk of Marriage!)

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Ashlyn Harris Congratulates Girlfriend Sophia Bush for Coming Out as Queer

'General Hospital' Cast Updates for 2024: Changes Include Surprising Exits, Big Returns, &amp; More

Apr 26, 2024 at 6:49 pm
By JJ Staff

Jessica Lange Closes Out Broadway Season with 'Mother Play,' Gets Glowing Reviews for Latest Stage Role

Jessica Lange Closes Out Broadway Season with 'Mother Play,' Gets Glowing Reviews for Latest Stage Role

Mother Play is the final show of the 2023-2024 Broadway season and its officially open!

The new play, starring Jessica Lange, celebrated its opening night performance on Thursday (April 25) at the Hayes Theater in New York City.

The legendary actress was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Jim Parsons and Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Mother Play opened right before the close of the Tony Awards eligibility period and it seems like Jessica is a lock for a nomination based on the reviews.

Keenan-Bolger and Parsons are very good indeed in Mother Play, but there’s no question to whom it belongs. Lange is magnificent, especially in this production’s most moving scene,” Time Out New York wrote.

Mother Play, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel, is billed as “a bitingly funny and unflinchingly honest new play about the hold our family has over us and the surprises we find when we unpack the past.”

The play is running on Broadway through June 16. Get tickets now!
Photos: Getty
