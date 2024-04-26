Jimmy Fallon Describes Prank He & Keith Urban Once Pulled on Nicole Kidman

Jimmy Fallon is recalling a prank he pulled on Nicole Kidman with her husband Keith Urban!

Back in 2015, The Hours actress told Jimmy that she once tried to date him.

In a recent interview, Jimmy shared how the viral moment has turned into a recurring joke between him and Keith.

“What’s been fun is running into Keith Urban at all these parties and stuff, who’s a really good sport,” the late night host told Deadline. “I went up to him at the Met Gala and I go, ‘Hey, I think we might have dated once?’ and he was laughing.”

Jimmy then told the story of when he and Keith pulled a hilarious prank on Nicole.

“[Urban] goes, ‘Nicole’s talking to someone across the table. Why don’t you go and just hold her hand? She’ll think it’s me, and then I’ll go around the table and wave at her,’” Jimmy remembered. “I go, ‘I don’t want to get slapped, oh my gosh.’”

He continued, “So I went in, I sat next to Nicole and I grabbed her hand, and she held it like it was Keith’s probably. She was kind of rubbing it, and she’s having this conversation. Then he went across the table and he’s like, ‘Hi, Nic.’ And she’s like, ‘What — Jimmy! What are you doing!’ I was like, ‘It was his idea! It was his idea!’”

