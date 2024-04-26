Jon Bon Jovi Attends Special Screening of New Hulu Docu-Series 'Thank You, Good Night' in NYC

Jon Bon Jovi is stepping out to promote his new Hulu docu-series!

The 62-year-old rocker was all smiles as he attended a special screening of Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story on Thursday night (April 25) held at the IPIC Theater in New York City.

Guests in attendance included Maye Musk, Jennifer Esposito and husband Jesper Vesterstroem, Oppenheimer actor David Krumholtz, Madame Secretary actor Erich Bergen, The Loudest Voice actress Jenna Leigh Green, and American Horror Story actor Denis O’Hare along with the docu-series’ director Gotham Chopra.

Following the screening, Jon mingled with guests at the after-party held at The Fulton by Jean-Georges.

The docu-series, which is available for streaming on Hulu now, follows “the history of Bon Jovi, featuring personal videos, photos, and music that provide a look at Jon Bon Jovi‘s life and the band’s journey from New Jersey clubs to global fame.”

In a recent interview, Jon addressed the possibility of touring again after undergoing vocal cord surgery.