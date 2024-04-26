Keke Palmer & SZA Teaming Up for Buddy Comedy Movie from 'Rap Sh!t' Team

Keke Palmer and SZA are set to star in a buddy comedy movie that is being made by the team behind the series Rap Sh!t.

The untitled movie was written by the HBO Max series’ showrunner Syreeta Singleton and will be directed by Lawrence Lamont, who directed four episodes of the show. Rap Sh!t creator Issa Rae will produce the film.

This isn’t the first time that Keke and SZA have worked together.

Keke hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live back in December 2022 with SZA as the musical guest. This movie will reunite them!

“The movie marks SZA‘s acting debut; the musician had been considering a number of projects, and the opportunity to reunite with Palmer was too good to pass up,” Deadline reports.

No plot details are known as of this time.