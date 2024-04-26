Kim Kardashian Talks Criminal Justice Reform at White House with Vice President Kamala Harris

Kim Kardashian is back in the White House!

On Thursday (April 25), the 43-year-old reality star returned to the White House to participate in a roundtable discussion about criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris, White House public engagement director Steve Benjamin, and several recently pardoned former inmates.

“I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances,” VP Harris said in a YouTube video from the meeting.

Keep reading to find out more…I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today and I think it’s so important to share them and amplify them because there are so many people that are in your position that could use the inspiration,” Kim said during the discussion, via USA Today. “I’m just here to help and spread the word.”

Four years ago, Kim made an appearance at the White House with then-President Donald Trump lobbying to grant clemency to incarcerated men and women.

“It was actually in this very room that I was in years ago, my first clemency meeting, that really inspired me to take a journey,” Kim said during the roundtable. “I didn’t know a whole lot, and I was inspired to go to law school and really further my education to see what I can do to help.”

