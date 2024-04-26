Kim Zolciak Responds to Backlash Over Ex Kroy Biermann Death Clickbait Post

Kim Zolciak is responding to all of the backlash over her recent Instagram post.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a photo of herself and Kroy Biermann with “#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio” in the caption, leading many fans to believe that her estranged husband had died.

However, the post was just clickbait and led to an article about all of the celebrity deaths in 2023.

After receiving a ton of backlash for the post, Kim shared a statement reacting to the criticism.

Keep reading to find out more…“… I am TIRED OF ALL THE LIES and ACCUSATIONS. EVERY DAY it’s always something new . I’m tired of so much BS being thrown my way. So you want to know ‘what died?’ Here’s the truth,” Kim wrote on Instagram along with a link in her bio to an exclusive statement.

In the statement, Kim wrote, “So everyone in the world, it seems, is talking about my post yesterday. Let’s be clear— at no point did I claim Kroy was dead nor did I allude to that.”

She continued, “In fact, I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP- and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that. And the story it linked to also had nothing to do with Kroy dying. The story was a tribute to many we’ve lost this past year. And yes my relationship was lost too so it seemed fitting.”

Kim went on to call out followers for believing that she would announce Kroy‘s death with the type of post she shared.

“People also need to get serious. Do you actually think if Kroy died—even with all of the issues we’ve had—my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?” Kim questioned. “Anyone who knows me—including my dear fans—know that I’d have more tact and class and compassion than that.”

Kim concluded by writing, “The moral of the story is people need to learn how to read and not jump to conclusions. To reiterate- Kroy is alive and well and did NOT DIE nor did I ever say he has died. And that’s that.”

After sharing the initial post, Kim got called out by one of her daughters.