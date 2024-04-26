King Charles Returning to Public Duties Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles is getting back to work.

On Friday (April 26), Buckingham Palace announced that the 75-year-old King of England will be resuming some of his public duties after taking a few weeks off to undergo cancer treatments.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the Palace shared in a statement on Instagram.

"His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," the Palace shared in a statement on Instagram.

"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen [Camilla] will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients," the statement continued. "This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead," the statement continued.

The statement concluded, “In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.”

It was announced back in February that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, however, it has not been disclosed what kind of cancer he’s being treated for.

Last month, King Charles issued a statement after daughter-in-law Kate Middleton revealed her own cancer diagnosis.