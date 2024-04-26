'loml' Lyrics: Who is Taylor Swift's 'Love of My Life' Song About?

“loml” is one of the songs on Taylor Swift‘s latest album The Tortured Poets Department and the title is an acronym for “love of my life.”

The 34-year-old singer gives fans a devastating look at her former relationship in this track and fans think that she’s alluding to her Joe Alwyn breakup.

“If you know it in one glimpse, it’s legendary / You and I go from one kiss to getting married / Still alivе, killing time at the cemеtery / Never quite buried / In your suit and tie, in the nick of time / You low-down boy, you stand-up guy / You Holy Ghost, you told me I’m the love of your life / You said I’m the love of your life / About a million times,” Taylor sings in the chorus.

While Taylor sings about her ex telling her she’s the love of his life, by the end of the song, she notes that the former partner is the now the “loss” of her life.

