Marvel's 'Kraven the Hunter' Release Delayed Again, Will Still Hit Theaters in 2024

Kraven the Hunter has seen its release delayed again.

The upcoming Marvel and Sony film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson was originally slated to open in theaters in October 2023. It was moved to October 2024 during last year’s actor’s strike.

Kraven the Hunter additionally stars Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola.

On Friday, it was announced that the movie has been pushed back once more.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kraven the Hunter will now release on December 13, 2024. The date was previously occupied by Sony’s The Karate Kid remake, which has moved to May 30, 2025.

The film will be the first collaboration between Marvel and Sony to hit theaters since Madame Web.

If you missed it, Aaron Taylor-Johnson spoke about getting in shape for Kraven the Hunter!