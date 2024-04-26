Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Relationship Update: Insider Reveals Where They Stand (There's Talk of Marriage!)

Zendaya & Tom Holland Relationship Update: Insider Reveals Where They Stand (There's Talk of Marriage!)

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Ashlyn Harris Congratulates Girlfriend Sophia Bush for Coming Out as Queer

Ashlyn Harris Congratulates Girlfriend Sophia Bush for Coming Out as Queer

'General Hospital' Cast Updates for 2024: Changes Include Surprising Exits, Big Returns, &amp; More

'General Hospital' Cast Updates for 2024: Changes Include Surprising Exits, Big Returns, & More

Apr 26, 2024 at 8:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Matt Smith Hugs It Out with Grace Jabbari Amid Her Lawsuit Against Ex Jonathan Majors

Matt Smith Hugs It Out with Grace Jabbari Amid Her Lawsuit Against Ex Jonathan Majors

Did you know that Matt Smith and Grace Jabbari are friends?

The 41-year-old House of the Dragon actor was seen sharing a hug with Grace after getting lunch at Gemma restaurant on Sunday (April 21) in New York City.

During the meal, Matt was seen sitting next to model Sierra Plowden. He previously was seen enjoying a night out with her back in July 2023 in London.

After lunch, Matt and Grace embraced before saying goodbye.

For those who don’t know, Grace used to be in a relationship with actor Jonathan Majors. He was found guilty of third degree assault and guilty of harassment in a case brought against him by Grace after he was arrested for a domestic dispute in March 2023.

In a new lawsuit that was just filed, Grace accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation from incidents dating between 2021 and 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 01
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 02
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 03
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 04
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 05
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 06
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 07
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 08
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 09
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 10
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 11
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 12
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 13
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 14
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 15
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 16
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 17
matt smith with grace jabbari at lunch 18

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Grace Jabbari, Matt Smith, Sierra Plowden