Matt Smith Hugs It Out with Grace Jabbari Amid Her Lawsuit Against Ex Jonathan Majors

Did you know that Matt Smith and Grace Jabbari are friends?

The 41-year-old House of the Dragon actor was seen sharing a hug with Grace after getting lunch at Gemma restaurant on Sunday (April 21) in New York City.

During the meal, Matt was seen sitting next to model Sierra Plowden. He previously was seen enjoying a night out with her back in July 2023 in London.

After lunch, Matt and Grace embraced before saying goodbye.

For those who don’t know, Grace used to be in a relationship with actor Jonathan Majors. He was found guilty of third degree assault and guilty of harassment in a case brought against him by Grace after he was arrested for a domestic dispute in March 2023.

In a new lawsuit that was just filed, Grace accused him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation from incidents dating between 2021 and 2023.