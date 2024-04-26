'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys' Lyrics: Taylor Swift Explains Meaning of the Song

Everyone has been trying to analyze the lyrics of Taylor Swift‘s new songs, but she’s giving some insight into select tracks herself!

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” is a song off The Tortured Poets Department that Taylor has publicly talked about already.

In the chorus, Taylor sings, “My boy only breaks his favorite toys, toys, oh / I’m queen of sand castles he destroys, oh, oh / ‘Cause it fit too right, puzzle pieces in the dead of night / I should’ve known it was a matter of time, oh, oh.”

Taylor opened up about the meaning of the song in an interview with Amazon.

“It’s a metaphor from the perspective of a child’s toy; being somebody’s favorite toy until they break you and then don’t want to play with you anymore. Which is how a lot of us are in relationships where we are so valued by a person in the beginning, and then all of the sudden, they break us or they devalue us in their mind. We’re still clinging on to ‘No no, no. You should’ve seen them the first time they saw me. They’ll come back to that. They’ll get back to that,’” she said.

