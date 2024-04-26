Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Talk 'Bridgerton' Love Scenes & If It's Harder to Shoot Them With Friends

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton opened up about the intimate scenes that they filmed together for the new season of Bridgerton.

The costars and friends are taking center stage in the show’s third season, which premieres on May 16. As their relationship evolves onscreen, they are guaranteed to share some steamy moments together.

In a recent interview they opened up about just how comfortable they were together. Luke also weighed in on if a sex scene is easier to film with a friend or a relative stranger.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, Nicola addressed a report that she and Luke “lounged naked between filming scenes.”

Is it true?

“Yeah, so it’s really funny,” she said, adding that they were wearing what she described ad “not even real clothes.”

She continued, saying, “It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together. We’d just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one…. and we just felt relieved.”

Luke also opened up about filming with his friend: “Having shot [romance] scenes with Nicola and with actors that I would perhaps meet on the same day, I think a lot of people think it’s better not to know the person. But I actually think having a really solid friendship with someone and trusting someone is a lot easier.”

“We could support each other in whatever way we needed on set, and also just have a laugh about it. I’m really glad we got to share it together. It was like having a really close friend as you’re going through something that’s maybe quite daunting,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicola addressed her support of Palestine. She also recently revealed a stipulation about filming intimate scenes that was added to her contract.