Normani Announces Debut Album Dopamine's Release Date, Debuts First Single '1:59' With Gunna

Normani just released her brand new song “1:59″ with Gunna!

The 27-year-old singer’s latest track is the first single off of her long-awaited upcoming debut solo album Dopamine, which was first announced in February.

In addition to dropped her first new song in two years (she was previously featured on Calvin Harris‘ “New To You”), Normani also announced the release date for Dopamine!

“yeeee 1:59 out now and DOPAMINE coming JUNE 14th 🖤,” Normani revealed on social media.

As for “1:59,” the song is about reconnecting with a past relationship after some time apart.

“Back on that vibe again / It’s hard to fight again / Sh-t, we can’t hide again,” Normani sings in the pre-chorus.

She then begins the chorus, singing, “When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with it? (Shh) / Don’t talk too much, just do this sh-t / Boy, what you gon’ do with it? Yeah,” before repeating it.

You can stream “1:59″ right here, and it’s available now on Apple Music.

