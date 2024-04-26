Owen Teague, Freya Allan, & More Attend UK Premiere of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Owen Teague and Freya Allan are hitting the red carpet!

The two co-stars posed for photos together at the premiere of their new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Thursday (April 25) held at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

Also in attendance was fellow cast member Kevin Durand, director Wes Ball, and Andy Serkis, who played Caesar in the first three movies.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…