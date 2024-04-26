Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

8 Celebrities Receive Jam From Meghan Markle, Including a Kardashian-Jenner &amp; a Longtime Friend

8 Celebrities Receive Jam From Meghan Markle, Including a Kardashian-Jenner & a Longtime Friend

Janet Jackson Reveals the Iconic Superhero Role That She Was Offered &amp; Why She Turned It Down

Janet Jackson Reveals the Iconic Superhero Role That She Was Offered & Why She Turned It Down

Apr 26, 2024 at 1:16 pm
By JJ Staff

Owen Teague, Freya Allan, & More Attend UK Premiere of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Owen Teague, Freya Allan, & More Attend UK Premiere of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Owen Teague and Freya Allan are hitting the red carpet!

The two co-stars posed for photos together at the premiere of their new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Thursday (April 25) held at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, England.

Also in attendance was fellow cast member Kevin Durand, director Wes Ball, and Andy Serkis, who played Caesar in the first three movies.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 01
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 02
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 03
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 04
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 05
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 06
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 07
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 08
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 09
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 10
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 11
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 12
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 13
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 14
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 15
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 16
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 17
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 18
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 19
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 20
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 21
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 22
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 23
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 24
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 25
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 26
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 27
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 28
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 29
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 30
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 31
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 32
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 33
kingdom of the planet of the apes premiere in london 34

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andy Serkis, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Owen Teague, planet of the apes, Wes Ball