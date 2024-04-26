Patrick Schwarzenegger Provides 'White Lotus' Season 3 Update, But He Can't Say Much

Patrick Schwarzenegger opened up about the new season of The White Lotus, which he is set to star in.

The 30-year-old actor has been filming the third season of the popular Max series on location in Thailand with the likes of Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook.

However, he flew to New York City this week to attend a launch party for Emporio Armani. While there, he was asked about the show and had a cheeky reply.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to Us Weekly, Patrick explained that he couldn’t share too many details just yet.

“I don’t want to get fired, I can’t reveal anything,” he joked to the outlet. “I signed a tight NDA with this one. Whatever’s out online is out online.”

While he wasn’t able to fill us in on the role that he’ll play, he did confirm that the show was “still filming.”

Patrick also made it clear that he was a longtime fan of the show, saying, “I have always been a fan of The White Lotus, and now that I get to be on it, it’s an even better feeling.”

We got some pics of him and his castmates chilling in Thailand earlier this month.

Speaking of the cast, see who else will be appearing in the show’s third season.