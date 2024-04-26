President Joe Biden Admits He Contemplated Suicide After Deaths of Wife Neilia & Their Infant Daughter

President Joe Biden is opening up about his mental state following the deaths of his wife Neilia and their infant daughter.

In December 1972, Neilia, who was 30 at the time, and 13-month old Naomi were struck by a tractor-trailer in a car accident and killed.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Friday (April 26), Biden, 81, admitted that he contemplated suicide after their deaths.

Keep reading to find out more…“You don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide. If you’ve been to the top of the mountain, you think it’s never going to be there again,” Biden explained. “In just a brief moment, I thought about going to the Delaware Memorial [Bridge] and jump.”

Ultimately, Biden said that he didn’t do it because of his sons Hunter and Beau.

“I had two kids. It wasn’t like I got to commit suicide,” Biden said. “It was like I had been to the top of the mountain and it’s never going to happen again. You’re never going to be OK.”

Biden also said that he also considered drinking, but his family’s history with alcoholism stopped him.

“I used to sit there and just think I’m going to take out a bottle of scotch,” he added. “I’m going to just drink it and get drunk.”

Several years after the tragic accident, Biden went on to marry Dr. Jill Biden in 1977, with whom he shares daughter Ashley.

In an interview from last year, Jill explained why she made Biden propose to her five times before she finally accepted.