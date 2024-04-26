Ricky Martin to Headline LA Pride in the Park Festival 2024!

Ricky Martin will be kicking off Pride Month in a major way!

On Friday (April 26), it was announced that the 52-year-old Latin super star will be headlining the 2024 LA Pride in the Park Festival taking place on June 8 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in California.

"I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality," Ricky shared in a press release.

“LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights,” he continued. “Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose.”

The theme for this year’s LA Pride in the Park Festival is “Power in Pride,” which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community’s ability to live authentically.

Ricky came out publicly as gay in 2010 and in a new interview, he shared the family member that encouraged him to come out.

You can purchase tickets to the festival at lapride.org.