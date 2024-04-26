Shakira Reveals If She Still Believes in Love, Talks Life After Gerard Pique Split & The Relationships That Last

Shakira had some very honest things to say about love and moving on after her split from Gerard Pique.

The 47-year-old music icon separated from the soccer star in 2022 after more than a decade together. She has since moved to Florida and is parenting her two sons Milan and Sasha.

In a new interview, she spoke candidly about her life after the breakup. She revealed how things had changed and if she still believed in love. Shakira also clarified the sort of relationships that she does think are built to last.

“Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life,” the hitmaker told Marie Claire UK. “I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever – like my parents, who are still so in love.”

She continued, saying, “I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on.”

Despite the heartbreak that she’s experienced, Shakira hasn’t stopped believing in love. That’s thanks in large part to the example that her parents have set.

“I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself,” she said.

Shakira hasn’t found a romantic love that lasts yet, but she isn’t without love in her life.

“Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true,” she explained. “It lasts longer – at least in my experience. My relationship [lasted] 12 years but my friends will be there a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was.”

Adding that she’s “always dreamt about having a family of four,” Shakira said that life was challenging after the split.

“I wondered how we were going to survive, how we were going to do it,” she admitted. However, she and her sons had developed a “pretty good dynamic.”

