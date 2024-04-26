Soap Star Marla Adams, Best Known for 'Young and the Restless,' Dies at 85

Marla Adams, a soap opera star best known for her role on The Young and the Restless, has sadly passed away.

Matt Kane, the director of media and talent for The Young and the Restless, shared the news that Marla died on Thursday (April 25). She was 85. A cause of death has not been revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news of her passing.

Marla began playing Dina Abbott Mergeron on The Young and the Restless in 1983. She maintained the role for stretches of time through 2020.

She also appeared on sudsers such as Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful in the ’90s. Her first big soap role was in the ’60s on The Secret Storm.

The actress has also appeared on Broadway.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Marla at this difficult time. We wish her and the rest of the Young and the Restless family peace.

RIP.