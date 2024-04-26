Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

8 Celebrities Receive Jam From Meghan Markle, Including a Kardashian-Jenner &amp; a Longtime Friend

Janet Jackson Reveals the Iconic Superhero Role That She Was Offered &amp; Why She Turned It Down

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:35 am
By JJ Staff

Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Share a Laugh While Arriving in L.A.

Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Share a Laugh While Arriving in L.A.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are showing off some cute PDA!

The engaged couple shared a laugh as Jonathan, 40, grabbed the 26-year-old Euphoria actress’ waist as they had a little trouble getting off the escalator while making their way through LAX Airport on Thursday (April 25) in Los Angeles.

For their flight, Sydney sported a black and white tracksuit with a baseball hat and sunglasses while Jonathan wore white sweats.

In a recent interview, Sydney revealed if she and Jonathan started planning for their wedding yet.

Sydney and Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell also recently addressed all of the rumors that they were having an affair while they promoted their hit rom-com.

Click through the gallery for 60+ pictures of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino at the airport…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney