'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Explains Why She Pulled Her Kids Out of School

Jenelle Evans has revealed that she recently started homeschooling her kids.

On Thursday (April 25), the 32-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum shared with followers that she recently pulled her three kids – sons Jace, 14, and Kaiser, 9, and daughter Ensley, 7 – out of school for the rest of the year.

Keep reading to find out more…“Actually, life update. So basically, I have pulled my kids out of school for the rest of the school year and I’m going to be home-schooling them. Why? Because I found out their school is not safe. Not going to go into detail about that,” Jenelle explained in an Instagram video.

Jenelle went on to share that she’s been taking her kids on field trips every day, including to the aquarium and the Children’s Museum, where she says she will teach them “about science, gravity, waterfalls, tornados, weather.”

“I just want to keep them safe. I want to keep them at home,” Jenelle added. “I want to keep my eye on them and I think that’s just what’s best for them right now.”

She continued, “Life has been way too stressful for us and I feel like they need a break, so we’re going to do homeschooling. It’s going to be fun. I personally learn better hands-on. I don’t know about you guys, but yeah. It was great.”

Jenelle didn’t say if she’s going to send her kids back to school in the fall.

Last month, Jenelle filed for separation from husband David Eason. Find out what happened.