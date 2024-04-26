The 10 Richest Pets in the World Revealed & Several Celebs' Pets Made the List! (One Dog is Worth $500 Million)

There are some pets out there in the world that are worth more money than most people will ever see in their lifetime.

A recent report has revealed the 10 richest pets in the world, including several that are the beloved companions of celebs like Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

Some of the pets are on the list thanks to inheriting big wealth while others have worked for their fortune through social media fame and other ventures.

All About Cats says that Taylor‘s cat Olivia “has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”

Browse through the slideshow to check out the full ranking…