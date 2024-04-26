The Most Popular 'Star Wars' Actors, Ranked by Social Media Following

Tons of Hollywood actors have featured in the Star Wars universe over the years, and they are very popular on social media!

From the original Star Wars films in the 1970s and ’80s to the sequel trilogy of the 2010s, the franchise has brought in so many well-known actors in both small and major roles.

We compiled a list of the top 30 most popular Star Wars actors, ranked according to their Instagram followers.

Note: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Keira Knightley, and Harrison Ford are beloved by Star Wars fans, however, neither has an Instagram account.

Browse through the slideshow to discover the most popular Star Wars actors on social media…