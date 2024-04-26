These 11 Actors Could Have Played Captain America If Chris Evans Didn't (1 of Them Would Have Totally Reimagined the Role)

It’s been five years since Chris Evans suited up as Captain America for what was seemingly the last time in Avengers: Endgame, but we still have a hard time picturing anyone but him bringing Steve Rogers to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He’s simply so well-cast in the role that it’s like he’s playing himself! It’s been years since he last picked up the shield, but he’ll always be our Cap.

While he is now synonymous with the part, Chris initially turned it down. Who might have picked up the shield if he never agreed to lead the Avengers? We did some digging and rounded up 11 actors who were considered for the role.

Interestingly, some of them wound up acting alongside Chris in the MCU. Two of them even yielded Cap’s shield at various points.

Others joined the franchise after he left. Some even had the chance to play roles in other mega-successful franchises, and one of them later revealed that they had to apologize to Marvel after their audition! The final actor to join the list would have put a very different spin on the iconic hero.

In honor of the fifth anniversary of Endgame and the end of Chris‘ run as Cap, check out the other stars who were up for the part.

