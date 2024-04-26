Tiffany & Co. Gathers A-List Stars Like Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon, & More for Céleste Collection Launch Event

There were so many celebrities in attendance at the Tiffany & Co. event last night and we have photos of all the A-List stars.

The jewelry brand hosted an intimate celebration to commemorate the launch of its Blue Book 2024 Céleste collection on Thursday night (April 15) at The Beverly Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, Gal Gadot, Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt, and Quinta Brunson are just some of the celebs who attended.

Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexandre Arnault told Variety, “It’s a very emotional moment for us to unveil this collection. It’s been two years in the making. We’re really trying to transform the brand into something more elevated than it has ever been.”

A selection of the 157-piece collection was on display at the event.

Anya Taylor-Joy FYI: Anya is wearing a Hamda Al Fahim dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gal Gadot

Reese Witherspoon FYI: Reese is wearing a David Koma dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ava Phillippe FYI: Ava is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley FYI: Rosie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emily Blunt FYI: Emily is wearing a Galvan dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Mach & Mach clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Adria Arjona

Gabrielle Union FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Staud dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Usher

Olivia Wilde

Laura Harrier FYI: Laura is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Suki Waterhouse FYI: Suki is wearing a Simkhai look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Quinta Brunson FYI: Quinta is wearing a Roland Mouret dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Diego Boneta

Lori Harvey

Elsa Hosk FYI: Elsa is wearing an Alaia dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kelsey Merritt