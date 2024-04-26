Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

8 Celebrities Receive Jam From Meghan Markle, Including a Kardashian-Jenner &amp; a Longtime Friend

8 Celebrities Receive Jam From Meghan Markle, Including a Kardashian-Jenner & a Longtime Friend

Janet Jackson Reveals the Iconic Superhero Role That She Was Offered &amp; Why She Turned It Down

Janet Jackson Reveals the Iconic Superhero Role That She Was Offered & Why She Turned It Down

Apr 26, 2024 at 2:01 pm
By JJ Staff

Tiffany & Co. Gathers A-List Stars Like Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon, & More for Céleste Collection Launch Event

Tiffany & Co. Gathers A-List Stars Like Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon, & More for Céleste Collection Launch Event

There were so many celebrities in attendance at the Tiffany & Co. event last night and we have photos of all the A-List stars.

The jewelry brand hosted an intimate celebration to commemorate the launch of its Blue Book 2024 Céleste collection on Thursday night (April 15) at The Beverly Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, Gal Gadot, Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt, and Quinta Brunson are just some of the celebs who attended.

Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexandre Arnault told Variety, “It’s a very emotional moment for us to unveil this collection. It’s been two years in the making. We’re really trying to transform the brand into something more elevated than it has ever been.”

A selection of the 157-piece collection was on display at the event.

Head inside for photos of all the celebs who attended…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended the event…

Tiffany & Co. Event

Anya Taylor-Joy

FYI: Anya is wearing a Hamda Al Fahim dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Gal Gadot

Tiffany & Co. Event

Reese Witherspoon

FYI: Reese is wearing a David Koma dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Ava Phillippe

FYI: Ava is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

FYI: Rosie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Emily Blunt

FYI: Emily is wearing a Galvan dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Mach & Mach clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Adria Arjona

Tiffany & Co. Event

Gabrielle Union

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Staud dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Usher

Tiffany & Co. Event

Olivia Wilde

Tiffany & Co. Event

Laura Harrier

FYI: Laura is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Suki Waterhouse

FYI: Suki is wearing a Simkhai look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Quinta Brunson

FYI: Quinta is wearing a Roland Mouret dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Diego Boneta

Tiffany & Co. Event

Lori Harvey

Tiffany & Co. Event

Elsa Hosk

FYI: Elsa is wearing an Alaia dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tiffany & Co. Event

Kelsey Merritt

Tiffany & Co. Event

Giveon

FYI: Giveon is wearing Bottega Veneta.

Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany co event celeste collection 01
tiffany co event celeste collection 02
tiffany co event celeste collection 03
tiffany co event celeste collection 04
tiffany co event celeste collection 05
tiffany co event celeste collection 06
tiffany co event celeste collection 07
tiffany co event celeste collection 08
tiffany co event celeste collection 09
tiffany co event celeste collection 10
tiffany co event celeste collection 11
tiffany co event celeste collection 12
tiffany co event celeste collection 13
tiffany co event celeste collection 14
tiffany co event celeste collection 15
tiffany co event celeste collection 16
tiffany co event celeste collection 17
tiffany co event celeste collection 18
tiffany co event celeste collection 19
tiffany co event celeste collection 20
tiffany co event celeste collection 21
tiffany co event celeste collection 22
tiffany co event celeste collection 23
tiffany co event celeste collection 24
tiffany co event celeste collection 25
tiffany co event celeste collection 26
tiffany co event celeste collection 27
tiffany co event celeste collection 28
tiffany co event celeste collection 29
tiffany co event celeste collection 30
tiffany co event celeste collection 31
tiffany co event celeste collection 32
tiffany co event celeste collection 33
tiffany co event celeste collection 34
tiffany co event celeste collection 35
tiffany co event celeste collection 36
tiffany co event celeste collection 37
tiffany co event celeste collection 38
tiffany co event celeste collection 39
tiffany co event celeste collection 40
tiffany co event celeste collection 41
tiffany co event celeste collection 42
tiffany co event celeste collection 43
tiffany co event celeste collection 44
tiffany co event celeste collection 45
tiffany co event celeste collection 46
tiffany co event celeste collection 47
tiffany co event celeste collection 48
tiffany co event celeste collection 49
tiffany co event celeste collection 50
tiffany co event celeste collection 51
tiffany co event celeste collection 52
tiffany co event celeste collection 53
tiffany co event celeste collection 54
tiffany co event celeste collection 55
tiffany co event celeste collection 56
tiffany co event celeste collection 57
tiffany co event celeste collection 58
tiffany co event celeste collection 59
tiffany co event celeste collection 60
tiffany co event celeste collection 61
tiffany co event celeste collection 62
tiffany co event celeste collection 63
tiffany co event celeste collection 64
tiffany co event celeste collection 65
tiffany co event celeste collection 66
tiffany co event celeste collection 67
tiffany co event celeste collection 68
tiffany co event celeste collection 69
tiffany co event celeste collection 70
tiffany co event celeste collection 71
tiffany co event celeste collection 72
tiffany co event celeste collection 73
tiffany co event celeste collection 74
tiffany co event celeste collection 75
tiffany co event celeste collection 76
tiffany co event celeste collection 77
tiffany co event celeste collection 78
tiffany co event celeste collection 79
tiffany co event celeste collection 80
tiffany co event celeste collection 81
tiffany co event celeste collection 82
tiffany co event celeste collection 83
tiffany co event celeste collection 84
tiffany co event celeste collection 85
tiffany co event celeste collection 86
tiffany co event celeste collection 87

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adria Arjona, Anya Taylor Joy, Ava Phillippe, Diego Boneta, Elsa Hosk, Emily Blunt, Extended, Gabrielle Union, Gal Gadot, Giveon, Kelsey Merritt, Laura Harrier, Lori Harvey, Olivia Wilde, Quinta Brunson, Reese Witherspoon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Suki Waterhouse, Usher