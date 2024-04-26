Timothée Chalamet Steps Out for Coffee Amid Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

Timothée Chalamet is having some coffee in the Big Apple!

The 28-year-old actor was spotted out and about on Friday (April 26) in New York City. Timothée wore a casual all-black ensemble with white sneakers and a brown Yankees baseball cap.

Friday’s public sighting of Timothée comes amid online rumors that the Dune: Part Two star’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

On Thursday (April 25), sources confirmed that Kylie is not, in fact, expecting a child.

In other news, Timothée has recently been filming his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Take a look at the latest set photos!

Also, a third Dune movie has just been confirmed! Find out if Timothée Chalamet and his co-stars are expected to return.

