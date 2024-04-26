Zendaya & Tom Holland Relationship Update: Insider Reveals Where They Stand (There's Talk of Marriage!)

An insider just provided a huge update on Zendaya and Tom Holland‘s relationship!

The longtime couple met and fell in love on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man movies back in 2016. Since then, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrity couples.

In a new report, a source revealed where they stand nearly a decade into their relationship. Yes, they even addressed marriage talk.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People, the insider noted that Zendaya and Tom like their privacy.

“They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part,” they said, adding that all of the attention around them “has never been easy or comfortable.”

Despite that, they are going so strong that they have reportedly considered taking the next big step – getting married.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” the insider told the outlet.

They did not provide a timeline. However, they noted that “work is important” to the stars, who have a lot keeping them busy at the moment.

If you forgot, last year Zendaya accidentally started rumors that she and Tom were engaged. A few months ago there were rumors of a breakup, which Tom denied with the simplest statement.

We recently got some sweet footage of Tom supporting Zendaya at a premiere.