Adam Scott to Make Directorial Debut, Star in Thriller with Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz & Alexandra Daddario

Adam Scott is set to make his directorial debut!

The 51-year-old Parks and Recreation alum recently completed filming for Severance season 2.

On Friday (April 26), it was confirmed that Adam will star in and direct an upcoming thriller movie titled, Double Booked. The first casting and plot details have been revealed!

According to Deadline, Sterling K. Brown, Zazie Beetz, and Alexandra Daddario will join him in the film’s cast.

The outlet also revealed that the movie “follows a successful self-help writer (Scott) and his heavily pregnant wife (Beetz) who organize a weekend away at a secluded lodge, only to encounter another couple (Brown and Daddario) at their cabin when they arrive. With a blizzard moving in they are forced to spend the night together, and what seems like an innocent system error turns into a chilling battle of deceit with deadly consequences.”

