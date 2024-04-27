Britney Spears Settles Conservatorship Dispute with Dad Jamie

Britney Spears has officially settled her conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie Spears.

The 42-year-old pop star has been in a legal dispute with Jamie, 71, since 2021. On Friday (April 26), TMZ confirmed that the case has been quietly settled for an undisclosed sum.

More details have been revealed!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the outlet, Jamie will not pay Britney any money. However, Britney must pay her father’s legal bills, which reportedly amount to over $2 million.

“Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete,” Britney‘s attorney Mathew S. Rosengart told People in a statement. “As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”

Jamie‘s attorney Alex Weingarten told the publication, “Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her. It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney’s life chose to drag this on for as long as it has.”

Britney Spears recently reflected on her relationship with ex Sam Asghari.