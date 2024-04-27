'Devil Wears Prada' Auditions: Anne Hathaway Competed With 7 Stars to Play Andy (1 Actress Felt 'Guilty' After Turning Role Down 3 Times!)

Anne Hathaway‘s performance in The Devil Wears Prada is one that we are still thinking about nearly twenty years later. However, you might be interested to learn that she wasn’t the first choice for the role!

In fact, while on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2021, the actress said that she was the ninth choice to play the aspiring journalist who finds herself thrust into the fashion world alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

This week Anne weighed in on the fan-favorite movie getting a sequel during an interview. It got us curious, and we did some digging to see who else could have starred in the movie. While we weren’t able to find all eight of the stars who were considered before Anne, We did round up seven.

The list even includes one star who turned an offer down three times and later admitted to feeling “guilty” about the decision!

