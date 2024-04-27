Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Callum Turner Keep Super Close During Day Out in NYC

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying a day out together!

The cute couple was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other as they went for a walk on Saturday afternoon (April 27) in New York City.

For their day out, the 28-year-old “Houdini” singer wore an all black outfit while the 34-year-old Masters of the Air actor sported a maroon leather jacket and black pants.

Earlier in the week, the two were spotted holding hands as they headed to an after-party after attending the 2024 Time100 Gala.

In a new interview, Callum revealed which of Dua‘s songs is his favorite.

It was recently announced that Dua will be hosting and serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live! Find out when.

