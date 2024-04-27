Top Stories
Britney Spears Settles Conservatorship Dispute with Dad Jamie

Britney Spears Settles Conservatorship Dispute with Dad Jamie

Apr 27, 2024 at 4:09 pm
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Callum Turner Keep Super Close During Day Out in NYC

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Callum Turner Keep Super Close During Day Out in NYC

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are enjoying a day out together!

The cute couple was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other as they went for a walk on Saturday afternoon (April 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

For their day out, the 28-year-old “Houdini” singer wore an all black outfit while the 34-year-old Masters of the Air actor sported a maroon leather jacket and black pants.

Earlier in the week, the two were spotted holding hands as they headed to an after-party after attending the 2024 Time100 Gala.

In a new interview, Callum revealed which of Dua‘s songs is his favorite.

It was recently announced that Dua will be hosting and serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live! Find out when.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner stepping out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 01
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 02
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 03
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 04
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 05
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 06
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 07
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 08
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 09
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 10
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 11
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 12
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 13
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 14
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 15
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 16
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 17
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 18
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 19
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 20
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 21
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 22
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 23
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 24
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 25
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 26
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 27
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 28
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 29
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 30
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 31
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 32
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 33
dua lipa callum turner keep close on walk around nyc 34

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Callum Turner, Dua Lipa