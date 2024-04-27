Jelly Roll Brings Out Daughter Bailey Ann During Stagecoach 2024 Set!

Jelly Roll is sharing the stage with a very special guest!

On Friday night (April 26), the 39-year-old country music superstar headlined Day 1 of the 2024 Stagecoach music festival in Indio, Calif.

During his set, Jelly Roll brought out his daughter Bailey Ann for a birthday surprise.

Keep reading to find out more…“This might seem a little more corny, but I had to get cool dad points,” Jelly Roll said to the crowd, according to Us Weekly. “I took my daughter out of school today and I flew her to California for this show too. Don’t tell her teacher.”

Bailey Ann and Jelly Roll‘s wife Bunnie Xo then came out and joined him on stage.

“I don’t wanna put her on blast, but my baby girl is 15 years old, and in like 10 days, she’ll be 16 years old,” Jelly Roll explained. “I see some of y’all little cowboys getting smiles, stop it. I’m looking at you. I see you.”

Jelly Roll then added that he figured it’d be a really cool dad way to embarrass her” to have the entire audience sing Bailey Ann “Happy Birthday.”

