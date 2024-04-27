Jon Gosselin Regrets Not Starting Ozempic 'Sooner' After Losing 32lbs in 2 Months

Jon Gosselin is the latest start to jump on the Ozempic train.

While making an appearance at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center on April 25, the 47-year-old former reality star revealed that he’s lost 32 lbs. in two months on semaglutide, known widely by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.

Keep reading to find out more…“You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” Jon shared with Page Six. “I feel amazing! Like, why didn’t I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn’t the right time.”

Jon went on to say that using semaglutide has also improved his eating habits, adding that he’s also given up alcohol altogether.

“It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating,” Jon explained. “I was able to really refocus my diet that way, I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner.”

The father of eight went on to say that after losing the weight on the medication, he’s booked body contouring appointments at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to help him tone up.

“I do CellSound, which they offer here. It’s ultrasonic visceral fat removal, and that can be the hardest kind of fat to get rid of,” he explained. “You can do a million crunches but sometimes you just can’t tighten up that skin. But with this, you … get closer to your goal.”

