Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde (Again), Shows Off Her New Look in Stylish Video Ahead of Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is ready for a change!

The 43-year-old reality star and mogul switched up her look by taking her hair platinum blonde again.

Earlier this week, Kim visited the White House to talk about criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris. During the visit her hair was her natural dark color.

On Saturday (April 27), celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton showed off a dramatic transformation that they achieved.

Head inside to check out Kim Kardashian’s new blonde look…

On TikTok Chris shared a video of Kim strutting around and showcasing her newly lightened hair, which had a shadow root. She pulled it back into a chic bun and wore a long fur jacket and chandelier earrings.

It’s not yet clear if Kim is attending the 2024 Met Gala in a few weeks, but it’s worth pointing out that she pulled off a similar change to her appearance before attending the biggest night in fashion in 2022. That was the year she wore Marilyn Monroe‘s dress.

We’ll let you know if she’s attending again this year as soon as she confirms. In the meantime, Rihanna did reveal if she was on the guestlist.

Check out the video showcasing Kim Kardashian’s new look below…