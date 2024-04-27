Melanie Lynskey Shares How Husband Jason Ritter Has Supported Her Career

Melanie Lynskey is opening up about the amazing support she receives from her husband Jason Ritter.

The 46-year-old Yellowjackets star and the 44-year-old Freddy vs. Jason actor married in 2020. They have one child together.

In a recent interview, Melanie shared all the different ways that Jason goes above and beyond for her.

He’s the most supportive person in the world,” she told People. “The last few years we’ve had this role of like, whoever’s job makes the most sense, whether it’s the most exciting career wise or it’s more money, we would prioritize the one that was going to help move the person’s career forward.”

According to the Heavenly Creatures actress, Jason has been “getting offered stuff all the time,” yet has passed on roles in order to support her.

“It’s like genuinely sacrificing,” Melanie added.

The star also shared how Jason reacted when she was offered the role of Kathleen Coghlan in The Last of Us.

“He was like, ‘There’s no way you’re not going to do The Last of Us. You have to do it,’” she recalled. “So it was months and months and months that he was just being a dad and hanging out with me, and I’m so, so, so grateful to him. I think a lot of men don’t have that kind of self-esteem and that respect for their partner. I’m grateful that I have someone who does.”

