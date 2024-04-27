Nick Viall Marries Natalie Joy - 4 'Bachelor' Stars & Another Celebrity Attend Ceremony (1 Was In the Wedding Party)

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are married!

The 43-year-old Bachelor Nation star and his 25-year-old partner said “I do” on Saturday (April 27) in Georgia, just over a year after announcing their engagement and nearly three months after welcoming their first child. The couple started dating in 2020.

People confirmed the news about the nuptials and shared all of the details about their big day. That includes a look at the stars who were on the 170-person guestlist.

Four members of Bachelor Nation stepped out to support the couple on their big day. One of them was even a member of the wedding party. They were joined by another famous star, too.

