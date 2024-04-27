Noah Cyrus Addresses Rumors About Bad Blood With Mom Tish Over Relationship With Dominic Purcell

Noah Cyrus directly responded to the rumors about bad blood with her mom Tish Cyrus for the first time.

If you were unaware, there have been whispers of a feud within the Cyrus family since the 24-year-old singer and her brother, Braison, skipped their mom’s wedding to Dominic Purcell last year. Earlier this year, a report suggested that Noah was “seeing” Dominic before he got with Tish.

So far, the family has not directly acknowledged the allegations. However, Noah responded to someone who brought the rumors up in the comments section of her Instagram.

On Friday (April 26), Noah shared a roundup of pictures and videos from her Coachella experience. She included a few clips from Lana Del Rey‘s very expensive headlining set.

“dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man,” Noah captioned the post.

Another user took to the comments section to address the rumors about Dominc, writing, “Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?”

Noah did not hold back in her response: “Hey real grandma , i’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just chock on the fattest c-ck. just for a lil bit. great thanks,” she wrote. That was all she had to say on the topic.

