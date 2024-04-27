Orville Peck Heats Up Instagram with New Shirtless Selfie

Orville Peck is looking fit!

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old country music singer took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself going shirtless while showing off his many tattoos.

“Good morning reminder that cowboys are frequently secretly fond of each other,” Orville captioned the post.

Keep reading to find out more…In the photo, Orville has a big smile on his face as he flaunts his tattoos and fit physique while posing in front of a mirror.

He also added a snippet of his recent collab “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” with Willie Nelson to the post.

Orville recently came out in support of one of his collaborators after their comments about their sexuality went viral on social media. Read more here.

Keep scrolling to see the shirtless photo Orville Peck posted…

