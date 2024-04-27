'Outer Banks' Season 4 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 5 New Stars Joining as Recurring Guests!

Outer Banks is coming back this year.

When Season 3 of the hit series first aired in February 2023 on Netflix, producers confirmed at Poguelandia, an Outer Banks fan event, that the show would be coming back for a fourth season.

The series follows teen John B as he enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

While there is still no exact premiere date for Season 4 of the show just yet (we know it’s set to premiere in the second half of 2024), we already know who is returning for the fourth season, as well as a handful of new stars that just joined the production.

Find out which stars are returning and joining the cast of Outer Banks Season 4…