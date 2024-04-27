Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Honor Nicole Kidman at AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala

So many stars stepped out to celebrate Nicole Kidman at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Saturday night (April 27) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 56-year-old screen legend was the honoree of the evening at the Dolby Theatre.

She was joined at the event by the likes of her longtime love Keith Urban and costars such as Reese Witherspoon, Joey King and Miles Teller. We pulled together photos of everyone at the event. That way you can easily scroll to see who was there and what they wore!

Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban FYI: Nicole is wearing Balenciaga.

Jane Seymour

Nina Parker and Molly Burnett

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Joey King FYI: Joey is wearing David Koma with Andrew Wazen shoes and jewels by Shaun Leane and Milko Boyarov. Rena Calhoun did her hair, Thuy Nguyen did her nails, Allan Avendano did her glam and Sugar Ferrini tailored.

Edward James Olmos

Morgan Freeman

Sarayu Rao

Brian Tee

Miles Teller with his wife Keleigh FYI: Keleigh is wearing Markarian PF24.

Mike Myers

Michelle Pfeiffer

Naomi Watts FYI: Naomi is wearing Givenchy.

Lee Daniels

Mimi and Hannah Leder

Ava DuVernay

Reese Witherspoon

Aaron Sorkin

Jack Huston