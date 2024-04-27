Top Stories
Apr 27, 2024 at 10:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Honor Nicole Kidman at AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala

Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Honor Nicole Kidman at AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala

So many stars stepped out to celebrate Nicole Kidman at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Saturday night (April 27) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 56-year-old screen legend was the honoree of the evening at the Dolby Theatre.

She was joined at the event by the likes of her longtime love Keith Urban and costars such as Reese Witherspoon, Joey King and Miles Teller. We pulled together photos of everyone at the event. That way you can easily scroll to see who was there and what they wore!

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see what everyone wore to the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala Tribute…

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban

FYI: Nicole is wearing Balenciaga.

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour

Nina Parker and Molly Burnett

Nina Parker and Molly Burnett

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater

Joey King

Joey King

FYI: Joey is wearing David Koma with Andrew Wazen shoes and jewels by Shaun Leane and Milko Boyarov. Rena Calhoun did her hair, Thuy Nguyen did her nails, Allan Avendano did her glam and Sugar Ferrini tailored.

Edward James Olmos

Edward James Olmos

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

Sarayu Rao

Sarayu Rao

Brian Tee

Brian Tee

Miles Teller with his wife Keleigh

Miles Teller with his wife Keleigh

FYI: Keleigh is wearing Markarian PF24.

Mike Myers

Mike Myers

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts

FYI: Naomi is wearing Givenchy.

Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels

Mimi and Hannah Leder

Mimi and Hannah Leder

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin

Jack Huston

Jack Huston

Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang

Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang
Just Jared on Facebook
afi honors nicole 01
afi honors nicole 02
afi honors nicole 03
afi honors nicole 04
afi honors nicole 05
afi honors nicole 06
afi honors nicole 07
afi honors nicole 08
afi honors nicole 09
afi honors nicole 10
afi honors nicole 11
afi honors nicole 12
afi honors nicole 13
afi honors nicole 14
afi honors nicole 15
afi honors nicole 16
afi honors nicole 17
afi honors nicole 18
afi honors nicole 19
afi honors nicole 20
afi honors nicole 21
afi honors nicole 22
afi honors nicole 23
afi honors nicole 24
afi honors nicole 25
afi honors nicole 26
afi honors nicole 27
afi honors nicole 28
afi honors nicole 29
afi honors nicole 30
afi honors nicole 31
afi honors nicole 32
afi honors nicole 33
afi honors nicole 34
afi honors nicole 35
afi honors nicole 36
afi honors nicole 37
afi honors nicole 38

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Sorkin, Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Brian Tee, Edward James Olmos, hamish linklakter, Hannah Leder, Jack Huston, Jane Seymour, Joey King, Keith Urban, Keleigh Teller, Lee Daniels, Lily Rabe, Lulu Wang, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Mimi Leder, Molly Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, Nina Parker, Reese Witherspoon, Sarayu Rao