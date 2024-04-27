Rihanna Reveals If She's Attending Met Gala 2024, Explains Why New Music is Taking So Long

Rihanna answered the question that has been on everyone’s minds recently – will she be attending the 2024 Met Gala?

The 36-year-old pop icon has been a staple on the red carpet during fashion’s biggest night. Last year, she walked the red carpet in a stunning white gown with a massive train.

Will she be ascending the steps outside of the Met again in a few weeks? She answered that question in a recent interview.

During the conversation, she also opened up about her oldest son baby RZA before he turns two. She also explained why we’ve been waiting so many years for new music.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what Rihanna had to say about the Met Gala and more…