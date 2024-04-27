Top Stories
Apr 27, 2024 at 10:23 am
By JJ Staff

Rihanna Slays the Red Carpet at Fenty Beauty Launch Party in L.A.

Rihanna is looking gorgeous!

The 36-year-old entertainer posed for photos while arriving at the launch party for her makeup brand Fenty Beauty‘s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, on Friday night (April 26) held at 7th Street Studios in Los Angeles.

For the event, Rihanna paired her blonde hair with a strapless sand-colored dress.

“This is what we’ve been up to the last couple years. And now she’s all yours…Soft‘Lit Naturally Luminous Foundation!!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram about the new product.

“It’s hydrating, long wear and packed with skin-loving ingredients! And you DAMN RIGHT it’s coming in all 50 shades!!” she added.

The Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation is now available at FentyBeauty.com and at Sephora stores.

In a recent interview, Rihanna provided an update on that long-awaited new album.

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
