Scarlett Johansson Supports Husband Colin Jost at White House Correspondents' Dinner 2024

Scarlett Johansson can’t keep her eyes off husband Colin Jost while on the red carpet at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 27) in Washington, DC.

The 39-year-old Black Widow actress attended the annual event at The Washington Hilton with her 41-year-old husband. The Saturday Night Live star is hosting.

For the occasion, she wowed in a white strapless gown. Scarlett slicked her hair back and finished off her look with a bold red lip. Colin opted for a navy blue suit.

If you missed it, Colin playfully dragged Scarlett during an episode of SNL a few months ago.

Speaking of, did you see that Scarlett made a surprise appearance on a recent episode of the late-night show? Her skit was too funny!

FYI: Colin is wearing Giorgio Armani. Scarlett is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

