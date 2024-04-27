Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Girlfriends Days After 'OTH' Star Comes Out

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris look very much in love while making their red carpet debut as girlfriends at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 27) in Washington, DC.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress posed for photos with the 38-year-old soccer star at The Washington Hilton. Their debut comes mere days after Sophia confirmed that they were an item and came out as queer in an interview.

For the occasion, Sophia looked lovely in a black strapless dress with 3-D floral accents running down the front. She wore her hair down and kept her accessories simple to let the dress and her relationship take center stage. Ashlyn opted for a black suit with sequins.

The couple was first romantically linked in October 2023 amid Sophia‘s split from Grant Hughes. They were seen together at a party following the Oscars back in March and flaunted some PDA while attending a party later that month.

In her interview, Sophia opened up about her sexuality, the end of her relationship with Grant and the start of her romance with Ashlyn. We’ve got all the highlights!

If you missed it, Ashlyn shared a sweet message congratulating Sophia for coming out. See what she had to say!

FYI: Sophia and Ashlyn are wearing Harbison Studio.

