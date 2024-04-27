Top Stories
Apr 27, 2024 at 12:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Theo James Hits the Gym for Morning Workout in Venice Beach

Theo James Hits the Gym for Morning Workout in Venice Beach

Theo James is getting in a workout.

The 39-year-old White Lotus actor arrived at a local gym for a morning workout on Wednesday (April 24) in Venice Beach, Calif.

For his outing, Theo sported a black T-shirt with matching black running shorts.

Last month, Theo‘s latest series The Gentlemen hit Netflix. The new series from Guy Ritchie sees Eddie Horniman (Theo) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Theo had joined the cast of the upcoming X-Men ’97 in a mystery role! Here’s what we know so far…

