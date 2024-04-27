Tom Holland Sends Love to Girlfriend Zendaya as 'Challengers' Hits Theaters

Tom Holland once again proves he’s Zendaya‘s biggest fan!

On Saturday (April 27), the 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor took to Instagram to send love to his 27-year-old Emmy-winning girlfriend after her new movie Challengers officially opened in theaters.

Keep reading to find out more…“I know what I’m doing this weekend!” Tom wrote along with the Challengers movie poster.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

We also got some sweet footage of Tom supporting Zendaya at the London premiere of Challengers!